Mobile Spay/Neuter vehicle to deploy to Hollywood/Ravenel area

By Published:

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Simon Greer Mobile Spay/Neuter vehicle launches in Charleston County on Friday, June 30.

The Charleston Animal Society is launching it during the Pets for Life Spay/Neuter event today at the Ravenel Town Hall.

You can drop your pets off between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and pick them back up between 2-3 p.m.

Rides will be provided for anyone who doesn’t have one.

The program performs services like spaying and neutering for free by bringing the mobile vehicle to communities with little access to veterinary services.

