Lost pup makes cross-country journey to San Antonio

( KHQ ) — Becky Somes loves dogs. When she sees a stray dog, she always tries to find their home. She’s been successful every time. On Mother’s Day, Becky had quite the surprise from her son and granddaughter.

“They were due here at 3 o’clock on Mother’s Day, and they showed up at 3 o’clock with a dog,” she says.

“My first reaction was to find who owns it,” said Becky.

Becky and her granddaughter took pictures and posted flyers going door-to-door in her Spokane, Washington neighborhood, but no one seemed to recognize the Pomeranian. Without a collar, Becky was curious to see if Pompeii had a chip, and she did. Becky contacted the original owners listed on the chip.

Angela and Eric Smith, now living in San Antonio, Texas called Becky back and at first they couldn’t believe it.

It turns out Pompeii was a wedding gift – Eric and Angela never gave up hope in finding her after she was lost in Spokane four years ago.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2ttZPo0