Groundbreaking for new pediatric medical campus in N. Charleston set

Pediatric-dedicated facility to open in early 2019 at corner of Mall Drive and Rivers Ave.

By Published:
FILE

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A groundbreaking for MUSC Children’s Health Ambulatory Campus is set.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 30.

The facility, which will be dedicated to pediatrics, will be on the corner of Mall Drive and Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.

We’re told it will include a pediatric outpatient surgical facility. There will also be a medical office building with an urgent care clinic, imaging facility, and infusion rooms.

It’s expected to open in early 2019.

