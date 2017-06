The Francis R. Willis SPCA is hosting a Clear the Shelters event.

Right now, they have more than 300 animals on site but only have a capacity of 165.

Through Sunday, June 2 you can adopt any animal six months and older for $17.

We’re told more than one hundred animals are up for adoption.

The Clear the Shelters event is being held at Petsmart in Azalea Square, Petland, and at the SPCA.