Charleston Fleet on the rise in the Lowcountry

Mount Pleasant, S.C. — The Charleston Fleet is the first women’s soccer team to hit the Lowcountry, in their inaugural season the team is competing in the Carolina Division of the Women’s Premier Soccer League.

The team is comprised of current and former college soccer players from across the country, currently the ladies are undefeated.

” Its something my husband and I have talked about for a really long time he’s the women’s coach at CofC and now that we’ve been in Charleston for a really long time it seemed like the right opportunity to present this opportunity to young females in the low country”, said Head Coach Sarah Michner.

The Fleet’s next home game will be July 14th at Patriots Point.