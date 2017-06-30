Charleston-area municipalities vary when it comes to fireworks rules

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — If you’re planning on hosting your own fireworks show, you should know where it is legal and where it isn’t.

Dorchester, Charleston, and Berkeley Counties do not have fireworks regulations. However, some towns and cities do have regulations.

The beaches (Sullivans Island, Isle of Palms, and Folly Beach) do not allow fireworks on the beach.

Fireworks are also not allowed in the City of Charleston. However, Sparklers are allowed.

In North Charleston and Summerville, fireworks are allowed on July 4th until 1 a.m. July 5. Most other days of the year they are not allowed after 11:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant does allow fireworks.