Burt’s Bees Baby recalls infant coveralls due to choking hazard

Burt’s Bees Baby is recalling infant coveralls because of a possible choking hazard.

The snap at the crotch can detach, which poses a choking hazard to infants, according to the recall.

The firm has received 11 reports of the snaps detaching from the coveralls. No injuries have been reported.

We’re told the recall involves Butterfly Garden Coverall & Hat Sets. The coveralls were 100 percent cotton and were sold in blossom pink with white butterflies. It has snaps in the crotch and was sold in infant sizes NB, 3M, 6M, and 9M. The manufacture date code of August 2016, which is printed on the inside tag.

Only coveralls with the style number LY24195 on the hangtag are included in the recall.

The garments were sold at: Babies R Us, BuyBuy Baby, and online at babiesrus.com, buybuybaby.com, amazon.com, kohls.com, target.com, zulily.com, diapers.com, hautelook.com, and burtsbeesbaby.com from December 2016 through May 2017 for about $18.

Customers are urged to stop using the recalled coveralls and contact Burt’s Bees Baby to receive a pre-paid envelope to return the garment for a $20 e-gift card to be used at http://www.burtsbeesbaby.com.

Customers can call 877-907-7511 or visit http://www.burtsbeesbaby.com for more information.