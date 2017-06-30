Book drive to honor Cynthia Graham Hurd set for July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A book drive kicks this weekend In honor of Charleston Church Shooting victim Cynthia Graham Hurd. She worked for the Charleston County Library for more than 30 years.
Throughout the entire month of July, the Charleston County Public Library will collect new and gently used children’s books for distribution through the Reading Partners’ network of tutors working in local schools with students needing to improve their literacy and reading levels.
You can drop off new or gently used children’s books for students in kindergarten through fifth grade at six CCPL locations:
Dorchester Road Regional Library
6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, 843-552-6466
Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library
1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston, 843-766-2546
John’s Island Regional Library
3531 Maybank Highway, John’s Island, 843-559-1945
Main Library
68 Calhoun Street, Charleston, 843-805-6930
Mt. Pleasant Regional Library
1133 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, 843-849-6161
Otranto Road Regional Library
2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston, 843-572-4094
Books can also be dropped off at these four Mellow Mushroom locations:
Mellow Mushroom North Charleston
4855 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
Mellow Mushroom Summerville
1306 North Main St., Summerville
Mellow Mushroom West Ashley
19 Magnolia Rd., Charleston
Mellow Mushroom Charleston
309 King St., Charleston