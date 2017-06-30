Book drive to honor Cynthia Graham Hurd set for July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A book drive kicks this weekend In honor of Charleston Church Shooting victim Cynthia Graham Hurd. She worked for the Charleston County Library for more than 30 years.

Throughout the entire month of July, the Charleston County Public Library will collect new and gently used children’s books for distribution through the Reading Partners’ network of tutors working in local schools with students needing to improve their literacy and reading levels.

You can drop off new or gently used children’s books for students in kindergarten through fifth grade at six CCPL locations:

Dorchester Road Regional Library

6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, 843-552-6466

Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library

1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston, 843-766-2546

John’s Island Regional Library

3531 Maybank Highway, John’s Island, 843-559-1945

Main Library

68 Calhoun Street, Charleston, 843-805-6930

Mt. Pleasant Regional Library

1133 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, 843-849-6161

Otranto Road Regional Library

2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston, 843-572-4094

Books can also be dropped off at these four Mellow Mushroom locations:

Mellow Mushroom North Charleston

4855 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

Mellow Mushroom Summerville

1306 North Main St., Summerville

Mellow Mushroom West Ashley

19 Magnolia Rd., Charleston

Mellow Mushroom Charleston

309 King St., Charleston