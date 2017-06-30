Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple car break-ins

BERKELY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following several vehicle break-ins caught on camera.

Authorities say between Tuesday, June 27 – Wednesday, June 28, there were 16 vehicles broken into with various items stolen.

We’re told two vehicles had firearms in them that were stolen.

Police supplied video from one of the break-ins at Charles Fort Way in the Fairmount South subdivision in the Moncks Corner. The two people in this video are the suspects.

If you have any information, contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4465 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Police remind you to lock your vehicles and keep valuables out of plain view while your cars are parked.