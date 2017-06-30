Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting involving child

WSAV Published:

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting incident that occurred earlier this evening at a residence on Noye Wiggins Drive in Burton.

A small child sustained a gunshot wound during the incident and was transported to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment by family members.

The child has since been flown to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for further treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently on-scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. There is no subject at large or public safety threat.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Jason Malphrus at 843-255-3426.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s