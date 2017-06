Related Coverage Man in custody dies following altercation on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have released the name of a man who died in police custody after a bar fight on Folly Beach.

The Charleston County Coroner identified the man as 55-year-old Michael Lambert.

Authorities say Lambert suffered a medical emergency while in police custody following a fight early on Wednesday, June 28.

We’re told police perform CPR but he died at the Medical University of South Carolina.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine an official cause of death.