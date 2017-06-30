4th of July events around the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — From Kiawah Island to Goose Creek and everywhere in between, several Lowcountry areas are holding Independence Day celebrations.
|
Town/City
|Event
|
Location
|
Time
|
Price
|Charleston
|Sea Stars and Stripes
|South Carolina Aquarium
|7 – 10 p.m.
|Sold Out
|Folly Beach
|Fireworks on Folly Beach
|Folly Beach
|Starts at sundown
|Free
|Goose Creek
|Fabulous Fourth on the Creek
|Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center
|6:30 – 9:30 p.m.
|Free parking/Free admission
|Isle of Palms
|Fourth of July Fireworks Show
|Front Beach
|9 – 10 p.m.
|Free
|Kiawah Island
|Independence Festival and Fireworks in the Park
|Night Heron Park
|6 – 10 p.m.
|Free
|Moncks Corner
|4th of July Street Dance & Fireworks
|Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex
|JULY 1
4 – 10 p.m.
|Free
|Mount Pleasant
|Fourth of July Fireworks Blast 2017
|Patriots Point
|4 – 10 p.m.
|Parking is $10
FLIGHT DECK TICKETS: $110/person Sold Out
VIEW FROM LANDSIDE: Free
|Uncle Sam Jam
|Mount Pleasant Pier
|Gates open at 7
|Admission: $10, or $8 in advance for Charleston County residents
|North Charleston
|July 4th Festival
|Riverfront Park
|3 – 9:45 p.m.
|Free of charge to the public with general admission.
|Sullivan’s Island
|Fireworks in the Park
|J. Marshall Stith Park
|Music: 6 p.m.
Fireworks: Start at Dusk
|Free
|Independence Day Parade
|J. Marshall Stith Park
|Assemble at Sullivan’s Island Elem: 8:30 a.m.
Parade: 9 a.m
|Free
|Summerville
|Red, White, and Blue on the Green
|Gahagan Park
|5:30 – 9:30 p.m.
|Free
* All events are on Tuesday, July 4 unless otherwise noted.
MORE: Lowcountry Fourth of July
Additionally we have a list of legal and illegal fireworks:
Legal: Sky rockets, roman candles, firecrackers, sparklers, smoke and punk, fountains, missiles, novelties, crackle and strobe, parachutes, wheels and spinners, sky flyers, display shells, aerial items (cakes). You must be 16 years old to purchase any fireworks.
Illegal: Bottle rockets, M-80s and Cherry Bombs.
For additional safety tips during the July 4th holiday check out this information from SC State Fire Marshal.