4th of July events around the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — From Kiawah Island to Goose Creek and everywhere in between, several Lowcountry areas are holding Independence Day celebrations.

Town/City

 Event

Location

Time

Price
Charleston Sea Stars and Stripes South Carolina Aquarium 7 – 10 p.m. Sold Out
Folly Beach Fireworks on Folly Beach Folly Beach Starts at sundown Free
Goose Creek Fabulous Fourth on the Creek Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Free parking/Free admission
Isle of Palms Fourth of July Fireworks Show Front Beach 9 – 10 p.m. Free
Kiawah Island Independence Festival and Fireworks in the Park Night Heron Park 6 – 10 p.m. Free
Moncks Corner 4th of July Street Dance & Fireworks Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex JULY 1

4 – 10 p.m.

 Free
Mount Pleasant Fourth of July Fireworks Blast 2017 Patriots Point 4 – 10 p.m. Parking is $10
FLIGHT DECK TICKETS: $110/person Sold Out
VIEW FROM LANDSIDE: Free
Uncle Sam Jam Mount Pleasant Pier Gates open at 7 Admission: $10, or $8 in advance for Charleston County residents
North Charleston July 4th Festival Riverfront Park 3 – 9:45 p.m. Free of charge to the public with general admission.
Sullivan’s Island Fireworks in the Park J. Marshall Stith Park Music: 6 p.m.

Fireworks: Start at Dusk

 Free
Independence Day Parade J. Marshall Stith Park Assemble at Sullivan’s Island Elem: 8:30 a.m.

Parade: 9 a.m

 Free
Summerville Red, White, and Blue on the Green Gahagan Park 5:30  – 9:30 p.m. Free

* All events are on Tuesday, July 4 unless otherwise noted.

Additionally we have a list of legal and illegal fireworks:

Legal:  Sky rockets, roman candles, firecrackers, sparklers, smoke and punk, fountains, missiles, novelties, crackle and strobe, parachutes, wheels and spinners, sky flyers, display shells, aerial items (cakes).  You must be 16 years old to purchase any fireworks.

Illegal:  Bottle rockets, M-80s and Cherry Bombs.

For additional safety tips during the July 4th holiday check out this information from SC State Fire Marshal.

 

 

