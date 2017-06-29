VIDEO: 2 face charges after violent road rage altercation

KRON Published: Updated:

MARICOPA, AZ (KRON) — Two men are facing charges after a violent road rage altercation in Arizona.

The incident is believed to have started earlier with the two suspects cutting each other off.

A man is first seen breaking out the window of this driver’s SUV.

That driver then gets out of his vehicle with what appears to be an extendable baton and bashes out the back window of the man’s car.

Both suspects were charged with misdemeanors.

And while both men are said to have expressed regret and remorse, Maricopa police say this kind of behavior cannot be tolerated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s