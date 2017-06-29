Search is on for West Ashley armed robbery suspects

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is investigating following an armed robbery in West Ashley.

Authorities say La Tabella Restaurant on Harbor View Road was robbed at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

According to a store manager, two employees were throwing away trash at the back of the restaurant when she heard a commotion. When she went to the back of the business to investigate, three suspects came into the business through the back door, each with guns.

She was ordered to her office where the suspects forced her to open the safe. After retrieved the money from the safe, they took money from the registers before forcing everyone in the restaurant to surrender their cell phones.

The suspect then got away through the same back door they entered through.

If you have any information, call 843-743-7200 for the on CPD duty detective or CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111.

