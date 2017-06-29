North Charleston officer’s act of kindness caught on camera

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A picture of a North Charleston Police Officer is making rounds across social media for the officer’s act of kindness.

On Wednesday, June 29, Garrod Collins posted an image of a police officer helping an elderly man at the bus stop.

“Just saw this N. Charleston police officer pull over, get out of his car and help this elderly man walk to the bus stop while carrying his bags for him! Just thought I’d throw this out there!!#careabouteachother,” Collins said.

The post has garnered more than six thousand shares and more than 4.6 thousand reactions.

