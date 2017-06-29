New T-mobile facility headed to North Charleston

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – T-Mobile US, one of the largest wireless service providers in the United States, is moving its existing customer care center in the Charleston area to a new, larger facility in North Charleston. The company is expected to invest more than $16.7 million in the new facility, creating 400 new jobs.

“T-Mobile is incredibly excited to open the doors of our new home in North Charleston – our latest and largest customer care center,” T-Mobile Customer Care Executive Vice President Callie Field said. “We pride ourselves on being the best place to work, and this is going to be an amazing new workplace for our current and new Un-carrier experts dedicated to changing wireless for good.”

T-Mobile is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. With its advanced 4G LTE network, the company provides wireless service to 72.6 million customers across the nation through its T-Mobile and MetroPCS flagship brands. T-Mobile customer care centers, like the one in Charleston County, help address customer concerns while delivering world-class service.

“The 400 jobs that this investment will create for South Carolinians clearly show T-Mobile’s commitment to our state and our people,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. We are grateful that this great company has decided to expand here and look forward to the future prosperity that we know will come from this great partnership.”

T-Mobile expects to move 800 employees, who currently work at its Daniel Island location as customer service representatives, managers, supervisors and staff, to its new location in North Charleston, S.C. Expected to be operational during the first quarter of 2018, the new facility will allow the company to create 400 additional jobs. Hiring for the new positions is projected to begin in November 2017, and interested applicants should visit the company’s careers page for more information.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $250,000 Set Aside grant to Charleston County to assist with the costs of building upfit.