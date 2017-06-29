New search underway for missing Huger man Willie Toomer

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search for a missing person, Thursday morning.

On June 29, the Sheriff’s Office will be at the community center next to Cainhoy Elementary starting at 8 a.m. to search for Willie Herman Toomer.

Authorities say the 78-year-old from of Huger was last seen on Sunday, May 14.

There is “nothing new to go on, just retracing steps and so forth,” Chief Deputy Mike Cochran said in a statement. Several volunteers will also be assisting with their horses.

Toomer described as an African-American man, standing at 6’0, weighing about 160 pounds. Toomer does have special needs.

Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry is offering a $3,000 reward for information on the whereabouts Toomer or an arrest in the case.

If you have any information, contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4465.