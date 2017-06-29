N. Charleston Mayor asks the community for help fighting violence

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– North Charleston Mayor Kieth Summey posted a Youtube video asking the community for help fighting violence.

“If you see something say something. We are not going to burn you, tell us. We are going to use some of these cases so that we can try to get guns off the street,” said Mayor Summey.

In the address the mayor says there has been a 15% increase in the amount of weapons taken off the streets, adding that about 25% of the weapons confiscated were reported stolen.

“The number of guns on the street today are astronomical,” said Mayor Summey, “We don’t know where all of them are coming from but they’re are people in the community that do. If you see something say something,” he added.

The video was posted on Thursday following a streak of violence in the city.

“Its on the rise and it’s a sad state of affairs,” he said in reference to crime.

As of Wednesday, there have been 23 homicides since the start of 2017 in the third largest city in the state.There were 35 homicides in North Charleston in 2016 according county officials.

This address comes a day after North Charleston Police Chief Eddie Driggers delivered a similar message.

“It’s gonna end when the community says we’ve had enough and we’re gonna work with you,” said Chief Eddie Driggers.