Hundreds without power following accident in North Charleston

By Published: Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Several hundred are without power following a traffic accident in North Charleston, Thursday morning.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, North Charleston Police responded to Rivers Ave near Hannahan Road at 2:06 a.m. on June 29.

At 4:12 a.m., emergency personnel were still on scene.

According to SCE&G, power is expected to be restored by 5 a.m.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

No power?  Watch News 2 on the go

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s