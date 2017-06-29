Family of black man shot by police sues S. Carolina police

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The family of a black South Carolina man who was killed by three white deputies after a police chase in 2015 has filed a wrongful death suit.

Shamir Palmer’s family says there was no clear evidence the 24-year-old man had a gun when he was killed by Dorchester County deputies.

The suit against the sheriff’s office says the 26 shots fired by three officers were excessive. Lawyer Carter Elliott says Palmer was hit nine times.

Solicitor David Pascoe ruled the shooting justified. He says the gun wasn’t clear in dashboard camera footage , but a weapon was found near Shamir and several officers shouted “Gun!” just before firing.

The lawsuit was filed last week.