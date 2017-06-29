District looking for input on new Cane Bay principal

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County School District wants your input on appointing a new principal for Cane Bay High School.

The District will hold a meeting on Thursday, June 29 at 6 p.m in the Cane Bay High auditorium.

If you are a Cane Bay High student, parent, employee, community or business partner, you are asked to attend the important meeting to discuss the characteristics and attributes of a leader that are important to you.

You’re asked to contact the school at 843-899-8786 to confirm your attendance.