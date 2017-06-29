Day 6 – News 2 Viewer Trip

Highlights included a stop at Wheat, Montana, home to possibly the largest cinnamon roll I have ever seen! After a stop at the bakery, which included a visit with our tour directors mom and sister (Sam is from Montana), it was off to West Yellowstone for a little lunch and shopping! Yes, there was shopping! It was then on to our hotel at Grant Village inside of Yellowstone National Park. On the way, check out the Bison we spotted grazing in the fields. Day 7 awaits, which includes a full day guided tour of this amazing place!

