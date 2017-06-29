Berkeley Co. authorities investigate overnight shooting

By Published: Updated:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting.

Details are limited but according to Chief Deputy Mike Cochran, overnight on June 29, someone was shot in the leg.

The injury is believed to be non-life-threatening.

We have reached out to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s