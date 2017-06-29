Authorities release name of South Carolina woman found dead

By Published:
Lisa Sargent. Credit: Facebook

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a South Carolina woman found dead in a home after a man barricaded himself in an apartment.

North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor told local media outlets that 47-year-old Lisa Sargent of North Charleston was found dead from a gunshot wound to the abdomen Wednesday.

Pryor said officers were called to an apartment complex shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday to check on reports that a man had barricaded himself inside with a woman who had been shot.

Pryor says officers persuaded 55-year-old Tommy Jones of North Charleston to leave the apartment and found the woman’s body.

Jones has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a crime.

It was not known if he has an attorney.

