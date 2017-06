CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Affordable housing units will be built in downtown Charleston following a real estate transfer.

The property near Meeting and Lee Streets is being moved from the city of Charleston to the Housing Authority.

We’re told 60 units will be built for affordable rental and ownership housing for citizens with very low, low and moderate incomes.

The land transfer is set for Thursday, June 29 at 3 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber.