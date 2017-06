SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD) — A new report suggests South Carolina has some of the most dangerous rural roads in the country.

According to the National Transportation Research Group, more than 6,000 people died on South Carolina’s rural roads in 2015.

Researchers are concerned about a number of safety issues including narrow lanes, limited shoulders, and longer emergency response.

Ten percent of South Carolina’s rural roads are in “Poor” condition.

