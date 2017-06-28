Revolutionary war hero to be honored on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A revolutionary war hero will be honored on Sullivan’s Island.

On Wednesday, June 28, a plaque will be unveiled commemorating the bravery of Sergeant William Jasper.

When a British warship shot down the flag at Fort Moultrie, Jasper raised it back up and held it under fire until a new pole arrived.

Now, we celebrate that battle as “Carolina Day.” Six days later, the U.S. declared independence from Great Britain.

The dedication ceremony begins at 4 p.m. outside Sullivan Island’s Town Hall.