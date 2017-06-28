President of The Citadel announces retirement date

CHARLESTON, S.C.− The president of The Citadel, Lt. Gen. John W. Rosa, USAF (Ret.) announced today that he will retire at the end of the next academic year. Rosa informed the campus community that he will retire as the 19th president of The Citadel on June 30, 2018.

“The Citadel will be celebrating its rich heritage and 175th anniversary in the 2017-18 academic year and will continue to produce principled leaders far into the future,” said Rosa. “It has been my honor to serve my alma mater and a privilege for Donna and me to see our young men and women go forth putting service above self in the military, private enterprise, public institutions and in the pursuit of advanced degrees.”

Under Rosa’s leadership, The Citadel has earned the title No. 1 Public College in the South among its peers as ranked by U.S. News & World Report for six consecutive years out of his 12 years as president. The highly decorated pilot and three-star general became president of The Citadel on January 3, 2006, after serving as the superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy. He graduated from The Citadel in 1973.

“On behalf of the Board of Visitors, I wish to express our sincere gratitude to Lt. Gen. Rosa for his strategic vision and leadership,” said Lt. Gen. John B. Sams, Jr., USAF (Ret.), Board of Visitors chair. “His focus on our mission to educate and develop graduates to become principled leaders in all walks of life by instilling in them The Citadel’s core values of Honor, Duty and Respect in a challenging intellectual environment will carry on for generations to come.”