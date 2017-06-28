Officials investigating how serial killer Todd Kohlhepp amassed weapons

By Published:
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, file photo, Todd Kohlhepp's enters the courtroom of Judge Jimmy Henson for a bond hearing at the Spartanburg Detention Facility in Spartanburg, S.C. Kohlhepp, accused of seven killings in South Carolina, built a successful real-estate firm but displayed odd behavior. People who knew or worked with him said he watched pornographic videos during work and openly discussed that he was a registered sex offender. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating how a South Carolina serial killer managed to collect an arsenal of weapons decades after a kidnapping conviction made it illegal for him to buy guns.

Todd Kohlhepp was sentenced to life in prison last month after he pleaded guilty to killing seven people. He was arrested last fall after deputies rescued a missing woman from a shipping container on his rural Spartanburg County property.

The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reports the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are investigating his weapons trove.

Kohlhepp was convicted in 1987 of raping a 14-year-old neighbor at gunpoint.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright says investigators think he acquired most of the weapons through straw purchases.

ATF spokesman Gerod King said Tuesday he could not comment on the investigation.

