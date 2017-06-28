North Charleston on pace for record number of homicides

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston is on track for its deadliest year on record if the current murder rate continues, according to figures provided by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

As of Wednesday, there have been 23 homicides since the start of 2017 in the third largest city in the state.

“One doesn’t sit well with me,” said North Charleston Police Chief Eddie Driggers, who says one of the biggest difficulties in combating a surging murder rate is getting information from residents in high-crime areas.

“We need people to cooperate with us that live in those communities in order to be able to effectively make arrests,” added Driggers.

Earlier Wednesday, the National Action Network held a press conference calling on those in North Charleston to speak up amidst the record numbers.

“Don’t wait until it hits you,” said NAN Assistant State Coordinator Tina Reddy.

There were 35 homicides in North Charleston in 2016 according county officials.

“It’s gonna end when the community says we’ve had enough and we’re gonna work with you,” said Chief Driggers.