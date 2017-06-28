MUSC doctors encourage safety around fireworks as July 4 nears

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — Emergency Room Doctor Keith Borg says he anticipates patients this Fourth of July weekend.

“About 75 percent of firework injuries that we see happen around the Fourth of July,” Borg said.

He says many of the injuries are burn-related, but eye injuries can also occur. He says the majority of the firework injuries happen to pre-teen boys.

He advises adult supervision if residents are using their own fireworks, or attend a professional show. He also says it may be wise to keep a bucket of water or sand nearby in case fire catches.