Man in custody dies following altercation on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating a death following an altercation early on Folly Beach, Wednesday morning.

According to Folly Beach Public Safety Director Chief Andrew Gilreath, at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, officers responded to the area of 32 Center Street for a fight in progress.

The fight, between two adult males, was broken up just prior to officers arriving.

The reported victim was still on scene and bleeding due to injuries sustained in the altercation. The victim reported that he did not know the suspect or why he was assaulted.

Witnesses and the victim provided a description of the suspect to police. The suspect was located approximately one block away by a Charleston County Deputy who was assisting Folly Beach DPS. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and without any use of force, according to a news release.

He was then transported in his patrol car back to the scene of the fight so officers could sort out what took place during the fight.

While in the back of the patrol car, the suspect began to have what appeared to be a medical emergency of some sort. Officers got the suspect out of the patrol car and began speaking with him when he then collapsed on the ground.

He was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina where he later died.

We are working to learn the identity from the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.