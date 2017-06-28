Day 5 – News 2 Viewer Trip

Day 5 of our News2 Glacier, Yellowstone, and Grand Tetons trip is in the books, as we are settling into our hotel in Helena, Montana….another day filled with amazing sites and stories about this part of the world! After a quick stop at the Great Falls Dam, it was on to the Lewis and Clark Historic Trail Interpretive Center for an informative session on the historic expedition. We then traveled down the Missouri River to recreate part of their journey at the Gates of the Mountain. This was named by Meriwether Lewis in 1805 due to the towering walls of limestone that appear to open as you sail through them. Once in Helena, a quick stop to the State Capital Building and the Beautiful Cathedral of St. Helena was in order! Hope you enjoy the photos!

