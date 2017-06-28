Man barricaded inside North Charleston apartment; woman suffering from gunshot wound

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are responding to an incident involving a barricaded person in North Charleston.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the North Charleston Police Department responded to the 3300 block of Ashley Phosphate Road just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

According to spokesman Spencer Pryor, the man is barricaded inside of an apartment with a female suffering from a gunshot wound.

We’re told traffic in the area m be impacted. You’re asked to avoid the area.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.