950 NEW JOBS coming to SC with Samsung plant

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WSPA) — Samsung is opening a new home appliance plant in Newberry and it expected to create 950 new jobs, according to the SC Department of Commerce.

They say the $380 million facility will create the jobs over the next three years.

The plant is located at 284 Mawsons Way in Newberry in the former Caterpillar facility.

They will employ craftsmen, operators, engineers and other technical and non-technical positions.

Manufacturing is expected to begin in early 2018, according to the SCDC.