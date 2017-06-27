Whoa, baby! ‘Toddler’ baby breaks record at SC hospital

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Whoa baby, a bouncing baby boy born in South Carolina weighs double a normal newborn.

Colin Kessler’s birth Friday, June 23 set a record at Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia. That’s because he weighed a whopping 14 pounds, four ounces.

Those double digits put him in the weight range of an average four to five-month-old baby.

“The O.R. kind ah -as soon as he came out, they said ‘we have to weigh him right now’. Instead of waiting. So they pulled a scale out and they put him on there, and as soon as they saw 14 pounds it was like this amazing reaction,” father Arthur Keisler said.

“My vote was 12 pounds, I wasn’t thinking 14,” mom Cindy Richmond said.

Mom and Baby Colin are both doing well and went home Monday.