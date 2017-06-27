Shooting at North Charleston club leaves one person injured

By Published:

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating an early morning shooting at a North Charleston Club.

According to Spencer Pryor, the Public Information Officer for the North Charleston Police Department, when officers arrived on scene at the Bossez Lounge on St. Johns Avenue Tuesday morning, they found one man suffering from a gun shot wound.

According to Pryor the call for the incident came in sometime before 2 a.m.

We’re told officers found the victim inside of the building.

There are no details on the victim’s condition at this time.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android.
 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s