Shooting at North Charleston club leaves one person injured

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating an early morning shooting at a North Charleston Club.

According to Spencer Pryor, the Public Information Officer for the North Charleston Police Department, when officers arrived on scene at the Bossez Lounge on St. Johns Avenue Tuesday morning, they found one man suffering from a gun shot wound.

According to Pryor the call for the incident came in sometime before 2 a.m.

We’re told officers found the victim inside of the building.

There are no details on the victim’s condition at this time.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android .