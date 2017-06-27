Old Fort FD merging into Dorchester Co. Fire & Rescue

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Old Fort Fire Department is no more.

Dorchester County Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the merger of Old Fort FD into Dorchester County Fire and Rescue.

County leaders say the move will improve response times for fires and other sorts of emergencies.

Under the new agreement, DCFR will assume responsibilities of all OFFD service areas.

“It’s bittersweet for everyone I think,” said OFFD Chief Edward Genthert, “we knew one day it would all migrate towards county wide fire protection and today is that day.”

OFFD employees will be given the option to transfer to DCFR.

“Like the side of our trucks say: one county, one mission,” said DCFR Chief Tre Atkinson, “right now I think we’re on the right track.”

County leaders say residents will not see a tax increase as a result of the merger, but could see their home insurance premiums lower since fire response times affect insurance rates.

The merger will physically occur in July.