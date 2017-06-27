1 injured following shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department is investigating following a shooting, Tuesday morning.

According to police spokesman Spencer Pryor, just before 9 a.m. on June 27, officers responded to 2200 block of Cambridge Ave in reference to a dispute between relatives.

Officers arrived and found a man and woman walking across the street. The man was also seen near the side of the home.

Authorities then heard numerous gunshots coming from the location. The suspect was then seen running on foot following the shooting.

The male victim sustained wounds to his legs and was transported to MUSC for treatment, according to a news release.

Officers are currently searching for the suspect.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.