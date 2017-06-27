Man arrested following Colleton County shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities in Colleton County have arrested the person who they say is responsible for a shooting in Ruffin.

Kelvin Gantt is charged with attempted murder and weapons possession.

The shooting incident took place on Saturday, June 24 at 602 Smyly Road. Gantt shot Herbert Brown in the stomach, according to spokesman Tiger Benton.

We’re told Gantt was arrested at the Southern Inn in Walterboro.

Bond was set at $10,000 for the weapons charge and no bond for the attempted murder charge, according to Benton.