Happy Birthday, ATM

The automated teller machine hits the half-century club.

On June 27, the first ATM made its debut at a Barclays Bank Branch in Enfield, London.

It took about two years for the money machines to make it to the United States.

Chemical Bank installed a machine it called a “Docuteller” in Long Island, New York.

There are currently more than three million ATM’s across the globe, according to ATMia.com.

The US Government Accountability Office says there are more than 420,000 ATM’s in the US, responsible for more than three million transactions per year.