Georgia man arrested, charged with trafficking meth in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities in North Charleston arrested a Georgia man after 916 grams of crystal methamphetamine was found, Sunday afternoon.

Ezell James Wood, Jr., 35, of Atlanta is charged with trafficking crystal methamphetamine.

According to spokesman Spencer Pryor, on Sunday, June 25, narcotics investigators, using a confidential informant, arranged the delivery of crystal meth from a distributor in Atlanta, Georgia who frequented the North Charleston/Charleston area. The distributor was later identified as Wood.

Investigators made contact with him at the Cracker Barrel Restaurant on Mazyck Road.

Wood was wearing a backpack which was found to contain 916 grams of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of more than $74,000, according to a news release.

He’s currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.