Frozen Chicken Bites intended for toddlers recalled

(WCBD) — Chicken bites intended for toddlers are being recalled from stores nationwide after bones were found, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

More than 54,000 pounds of chicken bites of California-based Overhill Farms are being recalled for the potential threat. There are no reports of illness or injury, but it is Class I recall with a “high” health risk.

This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

The affected frozen chicken bites were produced on Aug. 30, 2016, Feb. 1, 2017, Feb. 9, 2017 and April 25, 2017. It involves 3-ounce, “yummy spoonful” boxes intended for young kids and 30-pound bulk cases of chicken bites that come with broccoli, carrot or sweet potato. [View Labels (PDF Only)]

3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken carrot bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18, 02/09/18 and 4/26/2018.

3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken sweet potato bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18 and 02/09/18.

3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken broccoli bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 08/30/17, 02/20/18 and 4/10/18.

30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN BROCCOLI BITES CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE PATTY,” with case code 320422 and packaging date 08/30/16.

30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN CARROT BITES CHICKEN PATTIES WITH CARROTS AND CAULIFLOWER,” with case code 320460 and packaging date 02/09/17.

30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN SWEET POTATO BITES CHICKEN PATTIES WITH SWEET POTATOES, QUINOA & PEAS,” with case code 320430 and packaging dates 02/09/17 and 04/25/17.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is urging consumers who have the affected products not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.