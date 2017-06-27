Former Wando star helping the next soccer Generation

Mount Pleasant S.C. –The College of Charleston Soccer team finished their 2016 campaign with a record of 6-9-3. Now in the off-season the team is prepping to make a big run this fall.

“Winning games, winning conference, that’s the goal so that’s what we’re looking for” said Tucker Heffron.

Those words from former Wando soccer standout and now College of Charleston player Tucker Heffron have many excited about the season. But before they can step on the field when the season starts they have business to take care of in Mt. Pleasant hosting a youth soccer camp.

“I’ve got four players out here working camp and they’ve got to take care of these campers and take care of these kids and their enthusiasm is great” said Head Coach Ralph Lundy.

For Tucker Heffron this journey has been special. He once attended the Lundy camp as a kid and now has the opportunity to turn the tables as a coach and mentor.

“It’s nice I’ve been through this system myself so once I got the opportunity to coach these guys it was a little bit of a throwback for me so I’m enjoying it.”

The Lundy Camp runs through June 29th, and CofC will take the field in their first game on August 25th against Furman.