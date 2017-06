The Florida Gators and LSU Tigers are battling it out in the College World Series and Pizza Hut is joining in on the fun with Game Two.

On Tuesday, June 27, you can get 50 percent off all menu-priced pizzas if you order on Pizza Hut’s website.

All you have to do is enter the promo code “All American” without any spaces.

The series is a best of three games and the Tigers are looking to tie it up after the Gators won Monday night.