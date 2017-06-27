Body of South Carolina medical student to be flown back to US

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD/AP) — The body of 24-year-old Seth Thomas will be flown back to the United States this week.

Thomas is the University of South Carolina medical student who died in an apparent hiking accident while on a medical outreach mission trip in Peru.

USC spokesman Wes Hickman told news outlets on Saturday that Thomas was last seen Friday afternoon while on a hike in the Andes Mountains.

Thomas had been working with a Peruvian nonprofit to improve women’s health in a clinical program through Augusta University. He was scheduled to return to the United States next week.