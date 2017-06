BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The 2017-2018 fiscal budget for Berkeley County is now set. County Council passed it Monday, June 26.

We’re told it includes $80 million in the general fund. More than $62 million has been allocated for water and sanitation.

There will be no millage rate increase.

Berkeley County will continue to have the lowest county government millage rate in the state.