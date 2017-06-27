Authorities search for suspect following fatal N. Charleston shooting

Related Coverage N. Charleston police search for shooting suspect

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are continuing to search for a 29-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting in North Charleston, Tuesday afternoon.

Lavar Walker is accused of shooting 33-year-old Canei Harrison.

Police found Harrison bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head outside a home.

Medics transported her to the Medical University of South Carolina where we learned on Monday, June 27 that she died.

According to spokesman Spencer Pryor, the charge against Walker have been upgraded to murder.

If you have any information on where Walker can be found, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.