2nd man dies in South Carolina river in 2 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A second man has died in a river in South Carolina capital city in two days.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release that 43-year-old William Mohn Leaman of Gaston was pulled from the Saluda River near Riverbanks Zoo by a person in a canoe around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Fisher said Leaman was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.

Fisher said an autopsy couldn’t immediately confirm Leaman drowned, so she has ordered drug and alcohol screening and other tests.

A West Columbia man was reported missing Friday evening in the river near the zoo. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said the body of 27-year-old Deslin Lamar Mitchell was found Saturday afternoon.

Watts said he didn’t know how Mitchell ended up in the water.