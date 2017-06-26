White House says Assad may be preparing chemical attack

AP News Published:
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015, file photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad gestures during an interview with the BBC in Damascus, Syria. Syrian state media says Assad has met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, in the first known trip for the embattled leader since war broke out in his country in 2011. (SANA via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says it has found “potential” evidence that Syria is preparing for another chemical weapons attack.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer issued an ominous statement Monday evening that says the U.S. “has identified potential preparations” for another chemical attack by the Assad government that it says “would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children.”

He says the activities are similar to those made before an April chemical attack. The Trump administration launched missile strikes in retaliation for that attack, which it blamed on Assad.

Spicer warns that “if Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price.”

The White House has provided no immediate evidence to back up its claims.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s